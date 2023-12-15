Simple Energy launches new electric scooter Dot One at introductory price of Rs 99,999 with 151 km range

Simple Energy an electric vehicle start-up in India, has launched its second electric two-wheeler, the Dot One. This scooter can go up to 151km on a single charge, which the company claims is the longest range in its category.

The Dot One has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 for customers in Bengaluru who had pre-booked the Simple One. This is a special offer and will last only until stocks last. The price for new customers will be announced in January 2024 and it will be a bit more than the current price.

Simple Energy claims that the Dot One is made completely in India. The company plans to target first-time electric scooter buyers with the Simple One platform. It comes in one variant with a fixed battery. The scooter is available in four colours: Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue. For those who want more colour options, it will also be available in LightX and BrazenX colours. The scooter comes with a 750W charger. Deliveries will start in Bangalore and then in other cities.

The Dot One, the company claims, is the fastest scooter in its category, going from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. It has a 3.7 kWh battery and an 8.5 kW electric motor, giving it a peak torque output of 72 Nm. It has CBS safety features and disc brakes. The scooter has a 35-liter storage space under the seat. It also has a touchscreen instrument cluster that connects to an app for connected features.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “Today marks a pivotal moment in the history of Simple Energy as we launch the Simple Dot One., the newest member of our expanding portfolio. The Dot One. symbolizes our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers. Our unwavering dedication to sustainable mobility remains steadfast, and we are confident that the Simple Dot On.e, equipped with its disruptive capabilities, will not only make a mark in the market but also capture the minds of discerning consumers.”

