Simple Energy to launch six new showrooms across India in bid to take on Ola Electric, Ather

Simple Energy, an Indian electric vehicle start-up, has announced plans to open six new showrooms, known as "Simple Stores," within the next month. These brick-and-mortar stores will be operated by the company’s official network partners. The company's primary product is the Simple Dot One electric scooter that starts at Rs 1,40,499. The brand plans to compete with the likes of Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X. The company also offers a more affordable Simple One electric scooter.

The new showrooms will be located in Vijayawada, Bangalore, Pune, and Goa, marking the first phase of Simple Energy's retail expansion. The scheduled opening dates for the showrooms are:

-Vijayawada (Veterinary Colony) - 25th August

-Bangalore (JP Nagar, Rajajinagar, and Marathahalli) - 29th August, 31st August, and 2nd September

-Panjim, Goa - 7th September

-Kharadi, Pune - 11th September

Simple Energy will be responsible for designing the retail spaces and experience centres for its dealership partners. These showrooms aim to offer an experience-led environment where customers can interact with the company’s electric scooters, including the Simple One and Simple Dot One models.

Commenting on the expansion, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, described the new stores as spaces where customers can engage with the brand's focus on innovation and sustainability.

Rajkumar said, "We're excited to open the doors to the Simple Stores, where the future of mobility comes to life. These spaces are designed to not only showcase our offerings- Simple One and Simple Dot One electric vehicles but also to provide an immersive experience that connects our customers with the innovation and sustainability at the heart of our brand.”

Simple Energy claims it has produced 95 per cent of its scooter components in-house, and it is reportedly the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India with a dedicated motor manufacturing line. The company's production facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, covers 200,000 square feet.

The Simple One, with a certified range of 212 km, and the Simple Dot One, with a 151 km range, are currently being delivered in Bangalore as part of a pilot phase. The company has plans to expand its retail network with 45 dealerships across India by the end of the financial year.