Skillsoft partners Microsoft to launch GenAI skill development program

HRtech platform Skillsoft, on Tuesday, announced the launch of a comprehensive GenAI skilling program developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

The program is designed to upskill employees to effectively use Microsoft AI tools including Copilot and Azure Open AI along with other GenAI technologies more broadly across several functions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Skillsoft’s Executive Chair Ron Hovsepian said, “Generative AI brings limitless opportunity to organisations. We’re seeing this firsthand through Skillsoft’s internal adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and its potential to enhance our efficiency, creativity, and ability to achieve key business objectives.”

He further added that leveraging benefits of these tools requires a skilled workforce that understands how to apply the technology in day-to-day work. Thus, the two companies are looking at this partnership as an enabler of imparting new AI skills to meet the evolving business needs.

The program is designed to:

Assess the current state of AI-related technology and leadership skills across the workforce through Skillsoft’s Skill Benchmarks

Index skills to make data-driven decisions about where talent can drive strategic business outcomes with AI through Skillsoft’s dashboards

Develop AI skills rapidly through emerging training methods powered by Microsoft’s Azure Open AI, such as Skillsoft’s AI-powered coach, CAISY™

Reassess existing talent and skills gaps through post-training benchmarks to put the right people in the right roles at the right time

“This learning experience is designed to empower individuals and organisations to harness the full capabilities of generative AI, Microsoft Copilot, and Microsoft’s AI apps and services. It aims to spark innovation among our customers, potentially giving them a competitive edge in their respective fields,” said Jorgensen, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Learning of Microsoft.