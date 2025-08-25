Slack launches ‘Lists’ to transform conversations into actionable work

Slack has unveiled a new feature called Slack Lists, designed to bring project management directly into the platform where teams already collaborate. The tool allows users to capture, organise and track projects, requests and deadlines without leaving Slack .

The company says the feature will address long-standing frustrations with traditional project management software, which often fails to meet the needs of employees doing the actual work. Lists provides a way to turn conversations into structured tasks with fields like assignee, due date, status and priority. Teams can then sort, filter and group tasks for clearer visibility and accountability.

Advertisement

“With Lists, you can turn conversations in Slack into actionable tasks that drive work forwards. Now those loose next steps shared in a project channel can be tracked across a team,” said Slack CEO Denise Dresser. “With project management in Slack, teams across organisations will have everything they need to complete projects faster and increase productivity using the full power of Slack.”

The feature integrates with Workflow Builder for automations, lets users embed Lists in a Slack canvas with project timelines, and even enables saving messages directly to a List. Upcoming updates will also allow project recaps and instant search with Slack AI.

During its pilot phase, Slack reported that 77 per cent of testers found Lists improved their ability to get work done. Marriott Digital Services was among the early adopters. Lori Drake, the company’s Director of System Strategy, said: “We’re excited to use Lists to manage projects and track requests, and think Lists could unlock significant time savings for our team.”

Advertisement

Slack says Lists can be adapted across industries, from managing sales accounts and IT requests to resolving incidents or planning marketing campaigns. By combining conversations and project tracking in one place, the company aims to help teams cut down on duplicative work and reduce the need for multiple external apps.