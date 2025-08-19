Sonodyne Sama 5000 review: An Indian soundbar that punches above its weight

Sonodyne is one of those rare Indian brands that managed to earn global respect in professional studios, long before they ever thought about building something for your living room. The Sama 5000 is their latest attempt to translate that studio know-how into a consumer-friendly soundbar. It’s not trying to be the flashiest Dolby Atmos system out there, but it does something many big-box rivals often miss: it makes TV sound actually enjoyable without overwhelming your space or budget.

Design and Build

The Sama 5000 keeps things refreshingly straightforward. At just under 3 inches tall, it slips easily under most TVs, and if space is really tight, it can be wall-mounted. Its 35-inch width feels just right for mid-to-large panels, neatly fitting beneath my 65-inch display without drawing too much attention. The bar itself feels well-built and premium, but the wireless subwoofer is a different story, lightweight to the point of feeling a bit cheap. Still, it houses a 6.5-inch driver powered by a Class D amplifier, and that’s where the important part really lies.

Connectivity is generous without being overcomplicated. HDMI eARC is the clear star here, one cable between your TV and the Sama 5000 is all you need. There’s an extra HDMI input if you want to run a source directly through it, along with optical, aux, and Bluetooth 5.4 for the times when wireless is more convenient.

Sound Performance

On paper, the Sama 5000 promises 400W of output, split between three full-range drivers in a left/centre/right configuration and that wireless subwoofer. In practice, it’s a clear step up from even high-end TV speakers. Dialogue comes through crisp, whether it’s a late-night talk show or a dialogue-heavy drama, and the DSP-driven virtual Dolby Atmos does add width and depth to the sound. No, you don’t get true overhead effects or rear-channel immersion, but what you do get is a room-filling soundstage that feels far bigger than the bar’s compact footprint.

The subwoofer is where you’ll want to spend some time tweaking. It performs best when placed close to the soundbar, ideally on the same side of the room. Push it too far away, and you’ll notice it getting a little too localised. At moderate volumes, the system shines, adding weight to explosions and depth to bass-heavy soundtracks. Crank it close to its maximum of 30, though, and you’ll hear the DSP and amplifier quietly keeping things in check to avoid distortion. The takeaway? Keep it just shy of the top, and the sound stays bold without falling apart.

Advertisement

Everyday Use

One of the more thoughtful touches is the remote’s dedicated subwoofer level control, which lets you quickly dial in the bass depending on what you’re watching. The three listening modes: Music, Movie, and Voice, aren’t just token EQ presets either. Music opens up the soundstage nicely, Movie gives you a punchier V-shaped signature that emphasises highs and lows, while Voice sharpens mids for news and sports commentary. I found myself mostly sticking to Music for a balanced mix, with Movie mode coming in handy for action films.

The Sama 5000 also deserves credit for making things easy. There’s no app to wrestle with, no unnecessary setup wizardry, just plug it in, choose your connection, and you’re ready. It’s the kind of frictionless experience most people want from a soundbar, especially if it’s their first upgrade from built-in TV audio.

Verdict

The Sonodyne Sama 5000 is not perfect. The subwoofer feels a bit flimsy, and true surround-sound enthusiasts will want more than DSP-driven Atmos effects. But at ₹24,999, it’s a compelling choice for anyone who wants a clean, powerful upgrade to their TV audio without crossing into the messy world of multi-speaker setups.

It’s an Indian-made product that punches above its weight, striking a balance between simplicity, performance, and value. For most households, that’s exactly what a soundbar should be.