Sony confirms launch of PlayStation handheld device called Portal, reveals price

Sony has just unveiled some exciting updates in the world of gaming. They're introducing a new device called the PlayStation Portal remote player, which will be available later this year for $199.99( roughly Rs 16,500). As the name suggests, this device lets you play your PS5 games remotely on an 8-inch LCD screen with HD visuals, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback. It's great for gaming on the go or when you want to use a different screen.

The new Sony PlayStation Portal gets an 8-inch LCD screen that is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps. Sony claims the device will provide a high-definition visual experience that’s expected from the high-quality games.

Explaining the use case of the new Portal, PlayStation claims it is a perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. Sony claims that PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported.

Alongside this, Sony is launching two new audio products: the Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. These devices use a new technology called PlayStation Link for low-latency, high-quality audio. The Pulse Elite headset offers lossless audio, a retractable boom mic, and noise rejection. The Pulse Explore earbuds provide a premium portable audio experience with dual microphones and noise rejection.

Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless headsets

These audio devices connect to the PlayStation Portal through the PlayStation Link technology. This innovation also allows you to connect them to your PS5, PC, Mac, or even your Bluetooth-supported mobile device simultaneously. The aim is to enhance the audio experience during gameplay and make it more immersive.

Pricing

The Pulse Explore earbuds are priced at $199 (roughly Rs 16,430) and the Pulse Elite will be been priced lower at $149 9roughly 12,399)

