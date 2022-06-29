Sony forays into the PC gaming space with new headphones, monitors

Sony has stepped into the PC gaming space with a new brand called InZone. Sony’s InZone has been announced with five products, two monitors, and three headsets, and moving forward it will be focusing on audio and visual products. And Sony states that the main concept of the brand is “Immersion and Victory”.

The two monitors announced are the InZone M9 and the InZone M3. Both are 27-inch monitors. The InZone M9 features 4K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, Full-Array Local Dimming, DisplayHDR 600 certification, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, etc. And the InZone M3 has a 1080p resolution along with a 240hz refresh rate. The M3 also offers 1ms response time and a variable refresh rate as well. Both the monitors are designed the same offering a lot of space below it for a comfortable gaming setup.

The three headphones are InZone H9, InZone H7, and InZone H3. The InZone H9 is a wireless headphone that comes with noise-cancellation support, 360 spatial audio, leather earpads, and more. These headphones have a similar product quality as the Sony WH-1000XM5. The InZone H7 is also a wireless headset while the InZone H3 is a wired one. Both these devices feature 360 spatial audio and use nylon material for earpads. All the headphones are designed to offer low side pressure which means that wearing them for long hours will not be an issue.

More details about the monitors and the headphones are available on the Sony Inzone Product page. The company did not mention prices at the announcement but these products can currently be pre-ordered in the US and the UK and should start shipping by early next month.

Going by the Sony UK site prices, as GSMArena listed them, The InZone H3 is priced at 199 pounds (Rs 8555 approx), the InZone H7 is priced at 199 pounds (Rs 19,129 approx), and the InZone H9 is priced at 269 pounds (Rs 25,857 approx).

The InZone M3 is listed as unavailable on both the UK and US sites, so we don’t know how much that might cost. But the InZone M9 is listed on the UK site for 999 pounds (Rs 96,029 approx). The InZone M9 is listed as available on the US site too.

Sony has not mentioned if and when it plans to bring these devices to other markets.

