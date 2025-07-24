Sony launches 98-inch BRAVIA 5 in India, starting at Rs 6,49,990

Sony has introduced its largest television in India yet, a 98-inch model in its BRAVIA 5 series, titled the K-98XR55A. The new offering, which features Mini LED technology and a range of premium features, aims to deliver a cinema-like viewing experience in the home.

At the core of the BRAVIA 5 is Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which the company says mimics human perception to optimise detail, colour, and motion. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced picture and sound quality.

According to Sony, the Advanced AI Processor XR uses both artificial intelligence and cognitive intelligence to improve the viewing experience by analysing and adapting content in real-time. The inclusion of XR Backlight Master Drive technology enables precise LED dimming and high dynamic range performance, which the company claims leads to brighter highlights and deeper blacks.

For sound and visual fidelity, the television supports Studio Calibrated Mode, including Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, and the newly introduced Prime Video Calibrated Mode. The latter extends calibrated playback even to live sports content.

Sony Pictures Core, the company’s streaming platform, is also integrated into the device. It allows access to Sony Pictures’ library of films, including IMAX Enhanced titles, in near 4K Blu-ray quality.

Pricing and Availability

The BRAVIA 5 is priced at ₹6,49,990. As part of an introductory offer, customers can receive a cashback of ₹25,000 on select credit cards and opt for a fixed EMI plan of ₹19,995 per month. Sony is also offering a three-year warranty as part of the launch promotion.

The television will be available for purchase starting 23 July across Sony retail outlets, authorised electronics retailers, Sony’s online store (www.ShopAtSC.com), and major e-commerce platforms.