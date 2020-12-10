Soon, Truecaller will tell why someone is calling you

Smartphone application Truecaller, which is known for helping users find out caller identity, will now be offering another customer-friendly feature next year. The Sweden-headquartered company has built a new product that will allow businesses to let customers know the "reason" for the call along with the details of the caller.

Truecaller's founder Alan Mamedi said the new offering will be launched in a big way next year, adding that the company had already floated the idea with its priority customers.

Mamedi said that the new product will help many consumer-facing firms, like delivery firms, cab aggregators, as well as banks, which sometimes miss important calls of customers as they are from unknown numbers.

Truecaller's new feature comes at a time when reports have surfaced that search engine giant Google is working on similar lines. On this Mamedi said that "Google has been trying to do this since 2015. Now they are trying to rebrand it in some way...I know how hard this business is, how hard it is to actually have a trusted identity to every phone number".

Mamedi added that Truecaller has an interesting brand and most people in India are aware of it. He said that people associate phone numbers with Truecaller and search with Google.

On "data protection", Mamedi told the daily that Truecaller holds responsibility as it is a big brand. "Truecaller does not collect data unless it is actually providing value to the customer," Mamedi added.

Truecaller, which has a strong engineering base in India, has expanded its employees to 150 from 20 in the past three years. Yesterday, a report by Truecaller claimed that Indian mobile users saw a 34 per cent decline in spam calls in 2020. However, India is still in the top-10 most spammed countries list. Truecaller has more than 25 crore users globally, of which 18 crore users are in India.

Also read: Fight or flight: AirAsia Group in talks with Tata on Indian JV's future

Also read: L&T Technology Services stock hits all-time high on winning $100-million order