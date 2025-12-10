South Korea’s largest retailer Coupang CEO resigns after major data breach upsets more than 33 mn customers

South Korea’s largest online retailer, Coupang, announced on Wednesday that CEO Park Dae-jun has resigned, following a major data breach that has angered millions of customers and triggered strong public backlash, according to Reuters.

In an official statement, Coupang said it “deeply apologises for causing concerns to the public” and pledged to restore customer trust while strengthening its security systems to prevent future breaches. The company also noted that it is cooperating fully with authorities and conducting its own internal review to identify vulnerabilities.

Harold Rogers, chief administrative officer of Coupang’s U.S. parent company, will serve as interim CEO.

The breach, which is believed to have begun in June, affected more than 33 million customers. The company confirmed that the leaked information includes names, email IDs, phone numbers, shipping addresses, and some order history. Coupang added that payment details and login passwords were not compromised, helping prevent further financial damage.

Park’s resignation came shortly after South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok issued a strong warning, stating that the government would conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action if any laws were violated.

Earlier this week, police raided Coupang’s Seoul office as part of the ongoing probe, underscoring the seriousness of the breach and the scrutiny now facing the company.