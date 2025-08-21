Starlink to use Aadhaar for KYC and customer onboarding, partners with UIDAI

Elon Musk’s Starlink has taken a significant step towards expanding its satellite broadband services in India by joining hands with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The global satellite internet provider will now use Aadhaar-based authentication to verify customers before onboarding, streamlining the process with faster, more secure, and paperless KYC checks.

Advertisement

The move comes after the government formally cleared Starlink to roll out satellite-based internet services in the country. At present capacity, the company is expected to onboard nearly 20 lakh customers.

Starlink has been designated as both a Sub-Authentication User Agency and Sub-eKYC User Agency, with the agreement formalised in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, Deputy Director General Manish Bhardwaj, and Starlink India Director Parnil Urdhwareshe.

By integrating with Aadhaar, which is widely seen as one of the most reliable digital identity systems, Starlink hopes to deliver a seamless customer experience while meeting India’s regulatory requirements. Importantly, Aadhaar use will remain voluntary for customers, in line with existing rules.

The collaboration also reflects how India’s digital public infrastructure is becoming a backbone for global players. “Starlink’s onboarding with Aadhaar authentication signifies a powerful synergy: India’s trusted digital identity joining hands with global satellite technology,” an official statement said.

Advertisement

Starlink is also partnering with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to bring its services to households, enterprises, and institutions across India. By leveraging both satellite connectivity and Aadhaar e-KYC, the company aims to accelerate high-speed internet adoption in even the most remote corners of the country.