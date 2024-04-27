Sundar Pichai reflects on 20 years at Google: 'A lot has changed, including my hair'

Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, marked a significant milestone as he celebrated two decades with the tech powerhouse. Reflecting on his journey since joining the company in 2004 as a product manager, Pichai took to Instagram to share his sentiments on this momentous occasion.

"April 26, 2004, was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then – technology, the number of people who use our products… my hair," Pichai remarked in a heartfelt post.

Despite the whirlwind of transformation over the years, Pichai expressed his enduring passion for the company, stating, "What hasn’t changed for me is the thrill I get from working at this amazing company."

His post resonated with numerous well-wishers, with users flooding the comments section to congratulate him on reaching this remarkable milestone.

"Two decades of dedication, twenty years of triumphs, and a legacy of excellence," one user praised.

Another user, in a light-hearted tone, couldn't help but jest about Pichai's follicular fortitude, remarking, "I cannot decide which achievement is greater, 20 years in all the technological improvements you’ve brought or the fact that you haven’t gone bald after 20 years in tech."

During his tenure at Google, Pichai played a pivotal role in shaping the company's product landscape, overseeing innovations such as Chrome and Chrome OS, as well as contributing significantly to the development of Google Drive.

In August 2015, Pichai ascended to the role of Google's CEO, assuming leadership during a period of rapid evolution in the tech industry. His stewardship saw Google navigate through groundbreaking advancements and strategic acquisitions, culminating in his appointment as CEO of Alphabet in 2019, where he continues to steer the conglomerate's expansive portfolio of ventures.