Sunita Williams gets musical birthday gift in space: Iconic singers perform 'Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye'

Saregama, a renowned Indian music company, has presented a unique birthday gift to Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). To celebrate her 59th birthday, a constellation of Indian singers and celebrities have come together to perform a special rendition of the iconic birthday song, 'Bar bar din ye aaye', originally sung by the legendary Mohd Rafi.

A Star-Studded Celebration

Saregama shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring birthday wishes from prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry. Film director Karan Johar kicks off the video with a personalized message for Sunita Williams. This is followed by renowned singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan, and Neeti Mohan, each lending their voices to the classic birthday song.

The video also features veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor, who starred in the original music video for 'Bar bar din ye aaye', adding his own unique birthday wishes. Another video showcases musical icons like Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Salim Merchant, Ila Arun, Haricharan Seshadri, and Shraddha Pandit singing their versions of the song.

Saregama has encouraged fans to join the celebration by creating their own birthday wishes for Sunita Williams using the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySunita.

Sunita Williams' Extended Stay on the ISS

Sunita Williams, along with fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore, journeyed to the ISS in June on Boeing's Starliner capsule for its first-ever crewed mission, the Crew Flight Test (CFT). The mission was initially planned for a few days, but technical glitches with the Starliner have delayed their return. While the uncrewed Starliner has already returned to Earth, Williams and Wilmore are expected to return in February 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.