Sunita Williams to Earth: NASA astronaut to go LIVE from space station

NASA astronaut Sunita ‘Suni’ Williams is set to make a call back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 13, alongside fellow astronaut Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore. The duo will take part in a press conference at 2:15 pm EDT (11:45 pm IST), answering questions from NASA’s Johnson Space Center newsroom in Houston. This comes after the two astronauts’ extended mission in space, following their June launch on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Williams and Wilmore were part of Boeing’s inaugural crewed mission on the Starliner, which docked with the ISS just a day after launching on June 5. However, due to technical problems with the spacecraft—specifically, thruster malfunctions and helium leaks—NASA made the call to return the Starliner to Earth uncrewed. On September 6, the Starliner safely landed at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico after spending over three months in orbit.

In the lead-up to Starliner’s uncrewed return, Williams sent a heartfelt radio message to NASA’s flight controllers, expressing her gratitude for their support. She affectionately referred to the spacecraft by its nickname, “Calypso,” and encouraged the team to bring it back safely. Williams and Wilmore have been key figures in helping NASA evaluate and troubleshoot the spacecraft’s performance.

As part of the Expedition 71/72 crew, Williams and Wilmore are now slated to stay on the ISS until February 2025. Their return to Earth will be aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, on the Crew-9 mission. NASA’s decision to use SpaceX for their return highlights the agency’s ongoing collaboration with private companies to ensure safe and efficient space travel, especially following the Starliner’s technical setbacks.

The upcoming call to Earth is part of NASA’s effort to keep the public and media updated on the astronauts’ mission and daily life aboard the ISS. During the press conference, Williams and Wilmore will likely discuss their ongoing work as part of the Expedition team, their experiences during the Starliner mission, and what lies ahead in their extended stay.

Williams is no stranger to long-term space missions. A veteran astronaut, she has already logged significant time in space, and her current mission marks yet another milestone in her distinguished career. Both Williams and Wilmore are well-prepared for their extended stay, supported by supplies and equipment delivered to the ISS by previous missions.

NASA’s decision to delay Williams’ return reflects the agency’s priority on astronaut safety. When the Starliner encountered issues, NASA opted to bring it back without a crew to avoid unnecessary risks. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasised that safety remains the core value in space exploration, even as the agency continues to push technological boundaries.

With Williams and Wilmore now preparing for an extended stay, their experiences aboard the ISS will contribute to critical research and ongoing space operations. Their eventual return on SpaceX’s Dragon capsule marks a continued partnership between NASA and private companies to advance human spaceflight.