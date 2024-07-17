Suzuki charts a decade of sustainable tech: From lightweight cars to circular economy

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled an ambitious 10-year technology strategy centred around minimising energy consumption and achieving carbon neutrality, all while staying true to its commitment to delivering the joy of transportation.

The strategy focuses on several key areas:

Lightweight and Safety: Suzuki will leverage its expertise in compact, lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions not only during use but also throughout the production process. The company plans to further evolve its "HEARTECT" platform, a lightweight yet robust body structure, while exploring new weight reduction technologies.

Lean-Battery EVs and Hybrids: Recognising the diverse energy landscapes across the globe, Suzuki aims to develop electric vehicles (EVs) optimised for maximum energy efficiency based on renewable energy availability and regional usage patterns. These "lean-battery" EVs and hybrids will prioritise small, efficient electric units and lightweight batteries.

High-Efficiency Combustion Engines and CNF: Suzuki will continue refining its internal combustion engine technology. The recently launched Z12E engine, boasting a remarkable 40% thermal efficiency, exemplifies this commitment. The company plans to expand the global reach of this high-efficiency engine while exploring carbon-neutral fuels and next-generation hybrid systems.

Affordable Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs): Suzuki envisions "SDV right," an affordable SDV system that prioritises energy efficiency and value. The company will optimise software updates through a mix of wired and over-the-air (OTA) approaches. By sharing hardware to reduce component costs and reusing software to minimize development expenses, Suzuki aims to create SDVs that resonate with customer needs and budgets.

Circular Economy for Easy Recycling and Disassembly: Moving beyond the traditional linear economy model, Suzuki embraces a circular economy approach. This involves designing products for easy disassembly and recycling, maximising resource utilisation, and minimising environmental impact.

"We will develop the SDV that makes customers feel 'This is fine, this is what I want' by sharing hardware to reduce component costs and reusing software to reduce development costs," said Suzuki in a statement, highlighting its customer-centric approach to sustainable technology.