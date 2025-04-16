Swiggy launches ‘Pyng’ app to connect users with verified professionals through AI

Swiggy, known primarily for revolutionising food and grocery delivery in India, is stepping into new territory with the launch of Pyng, an AI-powered app designed to connect users with verified professionals across over 100 service categories.

Currently live in Bengaluru, Pyng marks Swiggy’s foray into the professional services segment—a market witnessing rising demand from urban consumers looking for reliable, spam-free access to skilled experts. From yoga instructors and tax consultants to wedding planners and tarot readers, the platform aims to streamline discovery and engagement through artificial intelligence.

Speaking about Swiggy’s latest offering, Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, said, “As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance—from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers—is growing across both personal and professional spheres. With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts. By curating demand for these specialised offerings, Pyng not only empowers individual providers but also brings structure to consumers' latent needs, connecting them with reliable experts who deliver real value.”

At the heart of the app is Smart AI Assistance, comprising two key tools:

• AI Search Assistant, which helps users find the most relevant professionals based on nuanced queries.

• Professionals’ Personal AI Assistant, which lets users interact with expert profiles, understand services, and receive personalised suggestions—without having to book.

Users are also backed by a money-back guarantee if the service doesn’t meet expectations.

Swiggy began onboarding professionals earlier this year through a seller-facing version of the app and now claims to have over 1,000 verified experts onboarded. Categories available include:

• Health & Wellness: Fitness trainers, therapists, pregnancy coaches

• Finance: Wealth managers, tax planners

• Spiritual Services: Numerologists, tarot readers

• Events & Entertainment: DJs, emcees, wedding planners

• Lifestyle & Travel: Makeup artists, trip planners

• Education & Creative Arts: Music, art and career tutors

The app is available on both Android and iOS under the name Pyng Now, with a national rollout expected as the platform scales.

With this launch, Swiggy adds another vertical to its expanding ecosystem, already spanning food delivery, grocery via Instamart, and services like Swiggy Genie and Dineout—all tied together under the Swiggy One membership.