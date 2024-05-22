Swiggy prioritises delivery partner health with Mobile Medical Units and teleconsultations

Swiggy is putting the well-being of its delivery partners front and centre with the launch of two new health initiatives: Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and teleconsultation services. In partnership with Dial 4242, Swiggy has deployed MMUs in key locations throughout Bangalore.

These units offer delivery partners convenient access to a range of healthcare services, including:

Health check-ups: Monitoring vital signs and identifying potential health concerns.

First aid: Treatment for minor injuries that may occur during deliveries.

Vision screenings: Eye care services conducted by dedicated optometrists.

Health education: Sessions promoting wellness and preventative care practices.

The MMUs aim to serve approximately 200 delivery partners per day and will be expanded to other cities in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Swiggy has teamed up with the Reliance-powered Visit app to offer teleconsultation services to all delivery partners and their families. This partnership gives them virtual access to specialists in General Medicine, Gynecology, Orthopedics, and Pediatrics. Delivery partners will also benefit from subsidised rates on prescribed medications, ensuring affordable access to essential healthcare.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our delivery partners has always been a priority for Swiggy," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy. "Our delivery partners are always on-the-go, but their health should not take a backseat. These mobile medical units reach them where they are, encouraging them to prioritise their health."

These initiatives build upon Swiggy's "Delivering Safely" charter, which includes previously implemented programs such as on-demand ambulance services and paid period time off.