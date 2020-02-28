Tablet PC market shrinks in India: report

According to CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q4 CY2019, India's tablet PC market declined 18 per cent year-on-year. However, the 4G tablets grew 22 per cent year-on-year during this period. Tablets with screens measuring 7-inch screens or less constituted 39 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market, whereas 10-inch and above tablets contributed to 35 per cent of the shipments.

"Enterprise use cases are driving the tablet market forward, with 4G tablets now dominating the India market. While we are currently witnessing 5G transition of the India smartphone market, owing to hypercompetitive smartphone players seeking to establish their tech leadership, it would be tough to imagine the first wave of 5G-enabled tablets hitting the market anytime soon, before end 2020, or early 2021," explains Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Lenovo continued to be the leader in the tablet segment registering a 28 per cent year-on-year growth. Even though Samsung upgraded its tablet portfolio in 2019, the shipments by 24 per cent year-on-year. iBall regained the third position for CY2019 with 14 per cent market share and declined 17 per cent year-on-year. At the number fourth position, Apple's newly launched iPad 7, Air 2019 and Mini 2019 series contributed to the year-on-year growth of 12 per cent during this year. Apple also has also had the largest share in the premium segment (above Rs 30,000).

"During the course of 2019, the average sales value (ASV) for tablets in India increased, indicating a latent demand from enterprise players for variants with higher-end spec. While Lenovo grew 28 per cent YoY in 2019, all other tablet brands saw their market share erode, with the notable exception of Apple," says Kanika Jain, Manager, Client Device Research, Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Given the fact that Chinese OEMs control 40 per cent of the Indian tablet market, the reliance on China would see a negative impact on overall tablet shipments. In CY2020, the tablet market is likely to start on a slower note. The extended closure due tp coronavirus outbreak has caused the disruption, which can cause a potential dent of 6-8 per cent in tablet shipments in Q2 2020.

"Traditionally, Q1 has been a slow quarter for the tablet market in India owing to the Chinese New Year holidays. However, with the coronavirus outbreak impacting the manufacturing supply chain, we are, in effect, looking at an unexpected situation, wherein we believe, tablet shipments would see a further dip towards the end of Q1, and more realistically in Q2 2020," added Prabhu.