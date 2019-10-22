Taiwan's Avision plans 3,000 self-service copiers like STD booths across the country

Taiwan-based Avision has launched what it claims to be the world's first self-service copier (SSC) machine in India. Designed for the Indian market, the X2030 self-service copier integrates cloud printing, mobile payment and IoT technology to offer printing and copy service to the public, eliminating the need for a computer or service personnel.

Making the copier easy to operate, the machine will have a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen display. One doesn't need to connect it to an Ethernet cable. Now, it has been Wi-Fi-enabled (4G). The machine will be equipped with high-yield 4,000-page toner cartridges, will have a 250-sheet capacity tray and can print up to 30 copies per minute. It will also support mobile, cloud and USB printing and ID card copying. The machines can work 24/7.

Claire Sung, Marketing Head, Avision says, "Avision self-service copier is a unique product in the market. It can provide the printing and copy service in public areas such as airport, government offices, banks, schools, libraries and hotels. People will be able to print and copy by searching for Avision SSC nearby. In the first year itself, we plan to set up 3,000 locations and within three years to 10,000 units." As Avision and its partners will invest in the copiers and system, the company expects to break even by six to 12 months.

Most end-users in the country don't invest in a printer/copier because cartridges run dry quickly if not used regularly. Users often rely on the local photocopy and document-printing shops set up in every locality.

For payments, Avision self-service copier will support UPI mobile wallets. Once the file will be uploaded or copied to the system, the Avision SSC will generate a QR Code using which consumers will be able to make payment. Users will be able to use the Avision SSC application for mobile printing as well as for locations where machines have been installed.

With privacy being one of the biggest concerns, Sung explains, "Our cloud server is set up in India by Microsoft cloud service with high-security structure. We will follow Europe GDPR regulations for Avision SSC system."

Avision self-service copier is the commercial heavy-duty machine. The company expects them to work for at least three years. These machines will require paper/toner change that Avision's service team will take care of.

Avision entered the Indian market in 2004 and has been working with government agencies and banks in the country.

