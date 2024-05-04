'Talent India mein hai - ab outsource nahi, insource karna hai!': Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

"India is home to 2nd largest dev community. We’ll build an AI ecosystem with own infra, data centres and cloud on Indian value systems," said Bhavish Aggarwal in an event on May 4.

The founder of OlaKrutrim, an AI company, launched a mobile app for its chatbot, which will compete with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

"This is the @Krutrim vision. Talent India mein hai - ab outsource nahi, insource karna hai!" he said in a post on X (formally Twitter) post the launch.

The company also announced opening up its cloud platform — Krutrim Cloud — to enterprises, developers and researchers, to help them develop technology products at lower costs.

"With Krutrim, our enterprises and developers will no longer have to be dependent on complex and cost-heavy western cloud platforms, which are not optimised for the Indian use cases. Our Krutrim assistant app will revolutionise the adoption of GenAI with its ability for seamless integration into everyone’s life by solving the complexity and fragmentation often experienced with digital tools and services,” Aggarwal said.

With this development, Ola Krutrim will compete with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

The cloud platform will provide them access to AI computing infrastructure, its foundational models and the open-source models being hosted on its cloud. Krutrim, which aims to develop full-stack AI capabilities, will also provide foundational location services APIs and SDKs to build innovative localised mapping-based solutions.

“We are committed to developing full-stack AI capabilities in India, for the world,” said Aggarwal, Founder of Krutrim. “We believe that India needs its own technology platforms to enable the emergence of world-class products at a fraction of current costs.”

Earlier this year, Krutrim became India's first unicorn of 2024. The firm raised $50 million at a $1 billion valuation from investors led by venture capital fund Matrix Partners India, according to a report in The Economic Times.