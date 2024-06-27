Tata Group, Infosys named India’s most valuable brands: Report

Tata Group has once again been named India’s most valuable brand, according to the latest Brand Finance report. The group’s brand value has soared to $28.6 billion, marking a 9 per cent increase thanks to a strong focus on digitalisation, e-commerce, electric vehicles, and electronics. This makes Tata the first Indian brand to approach the $30-billion mark, reflecting the growing confidence in the Indian economy.

Other Top Brands

Infosys ranks second with a brand value of $14.2 billion. HDFC Group follows in third place with a brand value of $10.4 billion, significantly boosted by its merger with HDFC Ltd.

Savio D’Souza, Senior Director at Brand Finance, attributes Tata's rise to its rigorous organisational refinement and embrace of digital transformation and advanced technology. Tata's brand visibility has also benefited from its sponsorship of the Indian Premier League, aeronautical rebranding, and the growth of its retail sectors, including Westside and Tata Consumer Products.

LIC Group, Reliance Industries, SBI Group, Airtel, HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra, and Zetwerk are also among the top Indian brands.

HCL Tech has climbed to the 8th position, driven by strategic investments in emerging technologies and services. Larsen & Toubro is 9th, thanks to its focus on efficiency and operational excellence across its various sectors.

Zetwerk has made a remarkable entry, ranking 64th overall and second among engineering brands with a brand value of $543 million. Established just six years ago, Zetwerk has become a leader in manufacturing excellence, leveraging technology to serve diverse sectors such as renewables, defense, automotive, and core engineering.