Tata Nexon.ev becomes first 5-star rated EV on Bharat NCAP crash test

The Tata Nexon.ev has been awarded 5-star safety rating by Bharat NCAP. The car managed to score high for safety features for both adults and children. The new crash test rating makes the car the first EV to get five stars in the Indian market.

The transport minister Nitin Gadkari commended Tata Motors and Tata EV for achieving the results. The minister said, "As electric vehicles spearhead the future of mobility in India, a strong Bharat NCAP rating serves as an invaluable tool for consumers in selecting safer vehicles, and it stands as a testament to the high level of safety provided to the vehicle's occupants."

The electric SUV scored 29.86 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 44.95 out of 49 points for child occupant safety. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Nexon.ev provided good protection for the head and neck of both the driver and passenger. The driver's chest showed adequate protection, while the passenger's chest showed good protection. The lower body protection was good overall, with the driver's legs receiving adequate protection.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the head, neck, and torso of the front occupants showed good protection, except for the chest area, which showed adequate protection. The Nexon.ev also offered good protection in the side pole impact test.

For child occupant protection, the Nexon.ev achieved a dynamic score of 23.95 out of 24. Its CRS installation score was a perfect 12 out of 12, and the vehicle assessment score was 9 out of 13. This high safety rating applies to both the Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR) variants of the Tata Nexon.ev, reflecting its consistent and robust safety features across different models.