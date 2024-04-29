scorecardresearch
Business Today
Auto
Mahindra launches Tata Nexon rival XUV 3XO SUV in India at Rs 7.49 lakh; check details

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a leader in India's SUV market, launched the XUV 3XO on April 29, 2024. This compact SUV is set to disrupt the automotive industry with its advanced design, superior technology, and comprehensive safety features.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. released the XUV 3XO, a new compact SUV, on April 29, 2024. With a starting price of ₹7.49 Lakh, the XUV 3XO is expected to make a significant impact in the automotive market.

Mahindra claims that the new SUV features advanced design elements, superior technology, and comprehensive safety features. The XUV 3XO's exterior get a bold, new, athletic silhouette, and its interior features ivory-colored leatherette upholstery and a new dashboard. The company claims it also offers best-in-class forward visibility and a high-command seating position.

Powertrain

The new XUV 3XO powered by world-class turbocharged engines, the XUV 3XO delivers best-in-class torque and impressive fuel efficiency. It also features the 6-speed AISIN 3rd Gen Automatic Transmission and cutting-edge technologies like the Skyroof, Dual Zone Climate Control, and Level 2 ADAS.

Safety Features

The XUV 3XO meets the highest global safety standards and includes 35 standard safety features, including multiple airbags, all-around disc brakes, and a 360-degree surround view system. Mahindra plans to meet the varied needs of different market segments with the XUV 3XO. Online bookings will start on May 15, 2024, and deliveries will begin on May 26, 2024.

Published on: Apr 29, 2024, 6:28 PM IST
