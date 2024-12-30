Tech for tomorrow: A conversation with Rajeev Singh on BenQ’s innovations and India strategy

As India cements its position as a global technology hub, companies are striving to balance innovation with localisation, and BenQ is no exception. Under the leadership of Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India and South Asia, the company is diving headfirst into opportunities that align with India’s evolving digital and consumer landscape. From championing the Make-in-India initiative with locally manufactured projectors to introducing cutting-edge gaming monitors and educational tools, BenQ is carving a niche in sectors that demand both technological precision and adaptability.

In this conversation, we engage with Rajeev Singh to explore the strategies driving BenQ’s growth in India. They discuss the significance of local manufacturing, the rise of esports-ready technology, and the role of innovative products in bridging educational gaps and enhancing consumer experiences. Singh offers a behind-the-scenes look at how BenQ aims to remain ahead of the curve while staying attuned to India’s unique market dynamics.

PD: Could you elaborate on BenQ’s plans for manufacturing projectors in India? How does this align with the government’s Make-in-India initiative, and what impact do you foresee on local employment and technology expertise?

Rajeev Singh: BenQ is making significant strides in its "Make in India" initiative by localising its manufacturing capabilities. Currently, the company manufactures interactive flat panels in Kandla, Kutch, and is set to expand its production to include projectors this month. This strategic move aligns closely with the government's Make in India program, demonstrating a commitment to local manufacturing and technology development.

The decision to manufacture in India goes beyond mere cost-cutting. It represents a comprehensive approach to contributing to the local ecosystem by creating employment opportunities, developing local technology expertise, and reducing import dependencies. By establishing a robust manufacturing presence, BenQ is positioning itself as a key player in India's technology manufacturing landscape.

PD: BenQ’s new 540Hz gaming monitors have garnered attention for their industry-first technology. How do these monitors cater specifically to the needs of serious FPS gamers and tech enthusiasts, and what response have you observed from the gaming community?

Rajeev Singh: BenQ has pushed the boundaries of gaming monitor technology with its groundbreaking 540 Hz refresh rate, specifically designed for professional first-person shooter (FPS) gamers. These monitors offer a critical competitive advantage by providing unprecedented clarity and speed in target acquisition. Unlike standard monitors, BenQ's gaming displays minimise motion blur, allowing gamers to see targets more clearly and react faster during intense gameplay. Recognising the importance of easy target acquisition in competitive gaming, our 540Hz monitors with new Fast TN panels also boast Vivid Color Film which improves colour performance by 35%. This innovation led us to explore uncharted territory, meticulously balancing unprecedented speed with exceptional visual quality.

BenQ's venture into the realm of 540Hz monitors represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology, specifically for the esports market. We recognised that for competitive esports players, speed, precision, and accuracy are the most critical factors. This is why we chose to use fast TN panels in our high-refresh rate monitors for this segment.

The technological innovation goes beyond simple refresh rates. The monitors are engineered to maintain exceptional video image quality even at high speeds, something competitors struggle to replicate. As the speaker noted, these monitors are not for casual gamers but for professionals who require split-second visual precision. The difference is so nuanced that most average users might not even perceive the advanced capabilities.

PD: Your coding monitors are tailored for senior programmers and developers. Can you share the unique features these monitors offer and how they enhance coding efficiency and user comfort?

Rajeev Singh: BenQ's coding monitors thoughtfully address developers' workspace needs. Unlike standard displays, these monitors feature a 3:2, 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 4K resolution providing more workspace crucial for coding environments. The colour optimisation is particularly noteworthy, with specialised rendering that reduces eye strain and improves code readability during long working sessions with the help of Advanced Coding Modes.

The monitors incorporate innovative features like a "moonlight halo" back-lighting system, designed to provide soft, diffused lighting for late-night coding. This is complemented by advanced hardware and software techniques like Night Hours Protection that reduces the brightness to a level below hardware capabilities that continuously refine image display. The result is a monitor that not only displays code more clearly but also creates a more ergonomic and comfortable working environment for developers.

PD: What drove the development of Mac-compatible solutions, and how do these products differentiate BenQ from competitors in serving professional designers?

Rajeev Singh: Recognising the unique requirements of different Mac users, BenQ has developed two specialised monitor series. The MA Series caters to general-purpose Mac users, while the PD Series targets creative professionals who are looking for colour accuracy. These monitors go beyond mere display technologies, offering P3 colour space coverage that precisely matches Apple devices, ensuring colour accuracy and consistency across screens.

The monitors feature seamless USB-C connectivity, power delivery capabilities, and a design aesthetic that mirrors Apple's own – complete with a brushed aluminium finish. By being the first global brand to create monitors explicitly tailored for Mac ecosystems, BenQ has addressed a significant gap in the market, offering comprehensive integration with Mac hardware and colour standards.

PD: There is a growing trend of home cinema experiences. How has BenQ’s range of 4K home cinema laser projectors performed in the market, and what innovations are planned to meet evolving consumer expectations?

Rajeev Singh: BenQ's laser TV projector technology represents a significant leap in home entertainment display solutions. These ultra-short throw projectors can create massive screen sizes between 100-150 inches, offering a cinema-like experience in home settings. Unlike traditional large-screen TVs, these projectors use reflected light, significantly reducing eye fatigue during extended viewing sessions. With the specialised screen technology that absorbs top lighting while reflecting bottom lighting, these projectors can deliver a TV-like picture even in ambient light conditions. This means users can enjoy a TV-like viewing experience without needing to darken the entire room, making home cinema more flexible and convenient than ever before.

BenQ has recently launched W5800 - a high-end 4K Laser Home Cinema projector designed to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience in your home theatre setup. The W5800 Home Cinema Projector from BenQ distinguishes itself from its market competitors through a range of cutting-edge features. Boasting a remarkable 2600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the W5800 delivers vivid and impactful images. Notably, it sets a new industry standard by providing 2100 ANSI Lumens brightness in 100% DCI-P3 in Cinema Mode.

At BenQ, our focus remains fixed on understanding the evolving needs of end consumers, driving our continuous research efforts to navigate the changing landscape effectively. Leveraging our robust technological prowess, we are dedicated to pioneering new product developments catering to those evolving needs. We are amongst the first brands to introduce 4K Projectors in the market and since then, we have been consistently maintaining the top position in the 4K Projector market.

PD: BenQ is pioneering Google EDLA-enabled smartboards for educational purposes. Could you discuss the impact of these smartboards in rural education and how BenQ’s CSR efforts are bridging the digital divide in India?

Rajeev Singh: BenQ's interactive flat panels (IFPs) are revolutionising educational technology, particularly in underserved segments. These Google-certified Android-based panels come equipped with official Play Store access, enhanced security protocols, powerful octa-core processors, and substantial storage capabilities. They represent an all-in-one digital classroom solution that eliminates the need for separate computing devices.

Targeting both private K-12 and government school segments, these panels enable modular and flexible content delivery. The government's investment in upgrading classroom technology suggests these devices could play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide. By providing comprehensive, user-friendly technology solutions, BenQ is not just selling hardware but actively contributing to educational infrastructure development.

BenQ India is deeply committed to our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, particularly in the education sector, where we aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance learning opportunities for students in rural and marginalised communities. Recently, BenQ announced a significant partnership with Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), through which we will provide multiple newly launched Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series interactive flat panels (IFPs) and projectors to HIAL's new campus. This collaboration is designed to equip students in the Himalayan region with cutting-edge educational tools, enabling them to connect with global resources and ideas.

In addition to the partnership with HIAL, we have continued our collaboration with the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation, which focuses on improving educational standards in rural areas. This ongoing partnership aims to provide interactive flat panels to five new schools in Maharashtra and 10-15 schools in Chatra District, Bihar. Through this initiative, BenQ has already installed IFPs in 20 Zila Parishad schools in Solapur, Maharashtra. These installations are not merely about providing technology; they represent a transformative step toward creating dynamic and immersive learning environments. The interactive displays allow students and teachers to access digital content, collaborate on projects, and engage in innovative learning methods that were previously unavailable to them.