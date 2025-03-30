TecSox HY300 LED Projector review: Budget cinema at your fingertips

As home entertainment technology becomes increasingly accessible, the projector market has opened doors for devices that blend quality visuals, portability, and affordability. TecSox recently introduced the HY300 LED Projector, a device that promises immersive viewing experiences without the usual heavy price tags. Does the HY300 deliver a compelling enough experience to replace your TV, or is it just another budget compromise? Here’s my full take after spending a week with this pint-sized projector.

Design and Portability: Compact Cinema Anywhere

The TecSox HY300 impresses immediately with its compact, clean aesthetic. Weighing just under 1kg, this projector is truly portable, fitting comfortably into a backpack, ready for a spontaneous movie night, outdoor streaming, or a quick office presentation. Its straightforward setup means you can go from unboxing to watching in minutes, making it ideal for casual users and travellers.

The device sports minimalistic controls, featuring a few neatly placed buttons on the top along with intuitive focus and keystone adjustment wheels. Although it lacks motorised adjustments found on premium projectors, manual tweaking is straightforward enough, and you’ll quickly find an ideal setup with minimal fuss.

Display Quality: Surprising Performance for Its Price

The TecSox HY300 supports a native resolution of 1280×720 pixels (HD) but comfortably scales content up to 1080p and even 4K resolutions. Of course, expecting pristine true-4K visuals from a projector priced below ₹5,000 would be ambitious, but the HY300 handles scaled-down 4K content impressively. Videos appear sharp and vibrant when projected on walls or dedicated projector screens, especially in darker environments.

The projector outputs 11,000 lumens, bright enough for enjoyable viewing indoors, though direct sunlight significantly impacts clarity. Colours are reasonably accurate, with decent contrast levels and minimal colour bleeding at smaller projection sizes. Stretch beyond 100 inches, though, and the image quality noticeably softens.

Smart Features and Interface: Basic but Functional

Running on an Android 11-based operating system, the HY300 projector offers a simplified user interface. You’ll find all major streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube preloaded or easily downloadable via built-in Wi-Fi. However, with only 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, don’t expect lightning-fast app switching or multitasking.

Bluetooth connectivity enhances audio significantly by letting users pair external speakers effortlessly. Wi-Fi 11 support ensures stable streaming, although heavy network usage occasionally resulted in buffering during my testing.

Performance and User Experience: Smooth Operation with Few Caveats

Day-to-day usability of the HY300 is pleasant. Boot times are short, and launching streaming apps happens swiftly. The built-in speaker is serviceable for casual viewing, though it lacks depth and bass. For a more immersive experience, pairing external Bluetooth speakers is highly recommended.

One noteworthy limitation is the auto-keystone adjustment. Unlike more premium models, the HY300’s manual keystone correction is slightly cumbersome, requiring adjustments each time the projector is moved significantly. Still, at this price point, it’s more of a quirk than a dealbreaker.

Durability and Reliability: Solid but Basic

TecSox rates the HY300’s LED lamp life at approximately 30,000 hours, more than enough for years of regular usage. Build quality feels durable enough for indoor and occasional outdoor use, but don’t expect extensive ruggedness from its plastic frame. TecSox provides a standard six-month warranty, extendable to one year through registration, offering some peace of mind to buyers wary of the low-cost segment.

Verdict: Great Value with Minimal Compromise

The TecSox HY300 LED Projector stands out by successfully merging affordability, portability, and decent image quality into a genuinely attractive package. While its 4K claim should be understood as an upscaled capability rather than true native resolution, the visuals delivered are genuinely impressive given its sub-₹5,000 price tag. For casual movie enthusiasts, travellers, or professionals looking for an ultra-budget portable presentation solution, the HY300 easily earns its recommendation.

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of projectors without breaking the bank, the TecSox HY300 might just be your ideal entry point.

TecSox HY300 LED Projector is currently available at ₹3,749.