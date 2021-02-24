Telegram introduces auto-delete messages feature; check out details

Telegram Messenger announced on Wednesday, February 24 that it has added a couple of new features, including an auto-delete feature for messages, home screen widgets, expiring invite links with the latest update.

The instant messaging app has become the most downloaded app on the Google Play store and is the fourth most downloaded app on Apple's App Store.

The auto-delete feature of the app will allow users to set an auto-delete timer for messages they send in any chat (presently this feature is available on Telegram for its secret messages option). The home screen widget option allows users to access their chats faster and the expiring invite links system lets them make a created link inactive after a certain time.

The features have been rolled out to Android and iOS versions of the Telegram app.

The auto-delete feature of the app bears resemblance to WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature. This feature will only apply to messages that are sent after the timer is set. To enable the timer on Android, tap > Clear History then choose a duration. On iOS, press and hold a message, tap Select > Clear Chat (top-left) Enable Auto-Delete.

"For instant access to your most important chats, add a Telegram widget to your home screen," said Telegram in a blogpost. The chat widget shows a preview of the recent chats and the Shortcut Widget only shows names and profile pictures.

Telegram has also rolled out the possibility of creating group invite links that come with a limited duration. "Any invite link can be converted into a scannable QR Code to put on everything from brochures to billboards. You can also see which users joined using each invite link to find out where new members came from or which format has been most effective for growth," said the instant messaging app on the blogpost.

There will also be no restrictions on the number of participants or members a user can add to a Telegram group. The app allows up to 200,000 members to exchange messages, media, and stickers in a group.

Telegram will make it more convenient for users to report spam and fake people on the messaging platform.

