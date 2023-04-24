Telegram latest update: From custom wallpapers to better bots, here's what is new

Telegram Messenger has recently rolled out a new update aimed at enhancing the user experience. The latest update brings a range of features, including shareable chat folders, custom wallpapers, and better bots.

Shareable Chat Folders

With the new update, users can now create and share chat folders with a unique link, making it easier for users to join multiple work groups. The feature allows users to include any public chats or chats where they have admin rights to add members. Users can add more chats to the folder and update the link, and members will receive a suggestion to join the new chats.

Custom Wallpapers

In addition, users can now set personalized wallpapers for specific chats, using preferred photos and colour combinations to add an extra touch of personality.

Bots

Telegram bots can now also host web apps, bringing their services and utilities to users. These web apps can be launched directly within any chat and support collaboration and multiplayer features for members.

Fast Scrolling for Attachments

Telegram's latest update also includes fast scrolling for attachments, real-time read receipts for groups with topics enabled, and improved interfaces. Users can now hold down the Send button in chats where they can see their partner's last seen time to activate the Send when online feature.

Change in Interface

Additionally, users can create groups without adding members immediately, allowing them to set up permissions and pin messages before inviting other members.

For users with the latest iPhones, profile pictures now have a new animation when scrolling through profiles and info pages. The pictures smoothly slide into the dynamic island, creating a more visually appealing experience.

