Tesla calls back Cybertrucks over potential crash danger

Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car company, has issued a recall for thousands of its new Cybertrucks due to safety worries, reported BBC. The problem lies in the accelerator pedals, which could potentially get stuck by the interior trim, raising the risk of accidents.

Around 3,878 Cybertrucks, valued at about $61,000 each, produced from November 2023 to April 2024, are impacted by the recall.

"A trapped accelerator pedal can cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash," the US Department of Transportation wrote in a notification of the recall.

Tesla has identified an issue with the accelerator pad in some Cybertrucks where it could become dislodged and trapped in the interior trim when pressed firmly. However, pressing the brake pedal should override the accelerator and safely stop the vehicle. Tesla will address this problem at no cost to the owners, as stated in its filing with the US government.

Tesla has acknowledged an "unapproved change" in the production process of the accelerator pedal, leading to the use of lubricant during assembly. This resulted in the pad not adhering properly to the pedal. The company received two complaints regarding this issue from drivers on March 31 and April 4.

As of April 15, Tesla stated that it has no information about any accidents, injuries, or fatalities associated with this issue.

The Cybertruck, despite its innovative design, has encountered several setbacks, such as Elon Musk accidentally breaking its window during a demonstration in 2019. Now, the recent recall adds to the company's challenges. Tesla is facing tough competition in the electric vehicle market, and its sales have declined, leading to a drop in its stock price. Additionally, the company announced layoffs, yet it's considering awarding Elon Musk a record-breaking pay deal of $56 billion.

Tesla has faced multiple recalls due to safety concerns in recent months. In China, over 1.6 million cars were recalled in January due to issues with steering software and door locking systems. In the US, more than two million cars were recalled in December 2023 because of faults in the autopilot system.

Tesla has previously addressed issues with its pedals through software updates rather than physical changes. This approach has been used to resolve concerns without requiring physical modifications to the vehicles.