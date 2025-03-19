Tesla secures first California permit for future Robotaxi service

Tesla has received its first official approval from California regulators, a crucial step in the company’s long-anticipated journey toward launching its robotaxi service. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) confirmed on Tuesday that it had approved Tesla’s application for a transportation charter-party carrier permit, a license generally associated with chauffeur-driven services.

This approval allows Tesla to own and operate a fleet of vehicles for pre-arranged trips, but it does not yet authorise ride-hailing or autonomous vehicle operations both of which are necessary for a fully operational robotaxi service.

Tesla first applied for the permit in November 2024, and its approval signals a formal step toward the company’s ambitions in autonomous mobility. However, Tesla has not yet applied for additional permits that would be required to legally deploy an autonomous ride-hailing service in California.

The charter-party carrier permit primarily allows Tesla to transport employees and select passengers on scheduled trips, meaning that while this approval moves the company forward, a full-scale Tesla robotaxi network is still pending regulatory clearance.

CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about his vision for a Tesla-operated robotaxi fleet, touting it as a key part of the company’s future business model. Tesla’s autonomous driving technology, which has evolved through its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, is still under regulatory scrutiny, particularly in the U.S.

Tesla’s eventual goal is to launch an autonomous ride-hailing service, where a fleet of Teslas could operate without human drivers, competing with services like Waymo and Cruise. But for that to happen, the company would need additional permits from CPUC, including those for:

- Ride-hailing services (similar to Uber and Lyft).

- Autonomous vehicle deployment without human safety drivers.

While this approval is a milestone, Tesla faces significant hurdles before it can deploy a commercial robotaxi network. Regulatory bodies remain cautious, particularly after incidents involving self-driving taxis operated by GM’s Cruise, which faced operational suspensions following safety concerns.

Additionally, Tesla has yet to demonstrate regulatory-compliant driverless technology, as Full Self-Driving (FSD) is still classified as Level 2 automation, meaning human supervision is required at all times.

Tesla’s interest in transportation services is expanding beyond individual car sales, hinting at a shift toward fleet-based models. The company has already experimented with similar mobility services in China, where it operates Tesla ride-hailing pilots.

If Tesla successfully secures the required regulatory approvals, its robotaxi fleet could redefine urban transportation, offering a fully autonomous alternative to traditional ride-hailing and car ownership.