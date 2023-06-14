scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US

Feedback

Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US

The company increased the price of the variant by a mere $250, bringing it to $47,740, the website showed, while the prices for the other variants remained unchanged in the U.S.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y

Tesla Inc slightly increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the United States on Tuesday, according to its website.

The company increased the price of the variant by a mere $250, bringing it to $47,740, the website showed, while the prices for the other variants remained unchanged in the U.S.

This is the third price hike for the Model Y since April 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the country.

In May, the company had increased the price of its Model S, X, and Y vehicles by low single-digit percentages.

Tesla has been slashing prices globally since January seeking to drive volumes. CEO Elon Musk had said that the company was willing to sacrifice margins for sales volume but was also looking to raise back prices, where it can.

But even after Tuesday's price hike, the price of the Model Y remains 4.5% below the price before it was slashed earlier in April.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 14, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement