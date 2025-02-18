Tesla starts hiring in India after Elon Musk's meeting with PM Modi; check list of all jobs

Tesla has officially started hiring in India, just days after CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States. The company has listed multiple job openings across Mumbai and Delhi, signalling its intent to strengthen its presence in the country.

Job Openings

According to Tesla’s recent LinkedIn posting the company is looking to fill at least 13 positions in India, spanning customer-facing and backend roles. Some of the key positions include:

Related Articles

Order Operations Specialist

Consumer Engagement Manager

Service Manager

Tesla Advisor

Customer Support Specialist

Inside Sales Advisor

Business Operations Analyst

Delivery Operations Specialist

Parts Advisor

Customer Support Supervisor

Service Advisor

Store Manager.

Most of the roles listed on LinkedIn are primarily based in Mumbai.

Tesla and India have had an on-and-off relationship for years, largely due to high import duties on foreign-made vehicles. The Indian government has now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 from 110% to 70%, a move that could make the market more attractive for Tesla.

India, the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is pushing for a net-zero emissions target by 2070. With a growing middle class and rising interest in electric vehicles, India presents a key opportunity for Tesla as it expands globally.

Elon Musk has long expressed interest in entering the Indian market but has cited high import taxes as a major roadblock. He was scheduled to visit India in April 2024 to meet PM Modi, sparking speculation about Tesla’s manufacturing plans in the country. However, he postponed the trip, citing urgent business matters, as Tesla was undergoing layoffs and vehicle recalls in the US.

The Indian government has now introduced a policy that reduces import duties for EV makers that commit to investing at least ₹4,150 crore ($500 million) in local production. Tesla’s latest job postings suggest the company may finally be ready to take that step.

While there is no official confirmation of a Tesla factory in India yet, the hiring spree indicates the company is laying the groundwork for a deeper presence in the country.