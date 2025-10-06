The future is calling: Jabra on voice as the new UI for generative AI

In a world rapidly embracing artificial intelligence, the way we interact with technology is poised for a significant shift. I had a chat with Calum MacDougall, President of the Enterprise Division at Jabra, to discuss the evolving landscape of work, the role of generative AI, and how voice is set to become the primary interface for this new wave of technology.

The Natural Evolution to Voice

"In many ways, voice is the natural way to do it," MacDougall says, emphasising the innate human tendency towards spoken communication. "You and I are meeting and talking to each other. I think it's the human way to communicate with voice." He sees this as the logical starting point for our interactions with generative AI.

This sentiment is backed by recent data. In a survey of 3,000 knowledge workers across the US, Germany, and India, Jabra found that of those using generative AI, 80% have used voice to interact with it. "There is a movement towards it," MacDougall confirms. He further explains that we can speak three times faster than we can type, making voice a more efficient input method. Citing research from the Happiness Research Institute, he adds, "You've more trust in your AI client when you talk to it."

From Hardware to AI-Driven Solutions

While Jabra is known for its high-quality audio hardware, the company is strategically shifting towards a more AI-driven approach. "Hardware is still important," MacDougall clarifies. "People still like to use hardware." He emphasises that the hardware is a crucial component of the overall AI stack, and user adoption of AI tools is contingent on having quality, user-friendly devices.

Jabra's strategy is not to compete with large language models but to seamlessly integrate with them. "It's not our job or best place to do large language models," he states. "It's up to you as a user to decide what you want to choose. Our job is to make a seamless integration." The goal is to create an "accurate, seamless, and secure gateway" for users to interact with their chosen AI clients.

Evolve: Designed for a Voice-Led Future

Jabra's Evolve series of headsets, first launched in 2014, was born out of the need for effective communication in the era of unified communications. "From its birth, Evolve was about conversation, collaboration, communication, and concentration," MacDougall explains. These principles remain relevant as the focus shifts to voice interaction with AI.

The key is to make this interaction as effortless as possible. This starts with excellent voice pickup to ensure accuracy. MacDougall hints at future developments, such as a single button press to access your preferred AI client, further simplifying the user experience. The essence of their approach is "marrying the hardware and the software in the right way."

The Challenge of Compact, High-Performance Design

A significant challenge lies in creating devices that are both compact and deliver enterprise-grade performance. "That's a tricky one," MacDougall admits. "People like to have things that are compact, light, easy to use," but enterprise requirements include durability, security, and superior voice pickup.

He explains that the physics of voice pickup are complex, requiring innovation to overcome the challenges of background noise. Jabra leverages its expertise in hearing aid technology through its parent company, GN Group, to tackle this. The primary issue for both hearing aids and professional headsets is discerning speech in noisy environments. "We're taking some of the AI capability from that into our products and some of the miniaturisation learning as well," he reveals.

India: A Land of Opportunity and AI Readiness

India represents a significant and exciting market for Jabra. "India is very important to us," MacDougall states. "It's a market where we believe there's a huge amount of opportunity." He points to a high level of "ingenuity" and a readiness to adopt new technologies in the Indian market.

Jabra's research indicates that India has a higher level of generative AI adoption and company readiness compared to the US and Germany. This, coupled with the country's economic growth, makes it a key focus for the company. The IMF predicts India will be a top-three economy by 2028, with that growth driven by enterprises that Jabra aims to support with its communication and collaboration tools.

Standing Out in a Crowded Market

In a competitive professional audio and video market, Jabra differentiates itself by focusing on simplicity, ease of deployment, and strategic choices in technology. For their video products, like the PanaCast 50, the innovative packaging design has been a surprising hit, simplifying the deployment process for IT departments.

On the software side, the decision to use Android in their video bars offers a more integrated and straightforward user experience. This, combined with a focus on security in partnership with Microsoft, addresses key enterprise concerns. Furthermore, Jabra is embedding AI into its devices for features like image processing and intelligent audio, creating a more intuitive and powerful user experience.

Ultimately, MacDougall believes the Jabra brand represents more than just innovative products. He hopes that when customers see the yellow Jabra logo, they see "a company that they can trust and rely on." He concludes, "I think we're the only company in the world that's all we do, audio and video. We believe it's important."

The Future of Hybrid Meetings

Looking ahead, MacDougall envisions a future of hybrid meetings where participation is equitable, regardless of location. "Our task is to try and help make them as human as possible, so it feels more and more like you're all in the same room," he says. This will be achieved through a combination of intelligent video that captures everyone in the room and advanced audio that ensures every voice is heard.

By working with software partners like Microsoft and Zoom, Jabra aims to create a seamless experience where AI tools can capture notes and attribute them to the correct speaker, further enhancing productivity and collaboration in the hybrid workplace.