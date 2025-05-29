The future of app updates on Windows looks a lot like iOS and Android

Microsoft is reimagining the way software updates work on Windows, aiming to unify and streamline the entire process under the familiar Windows Update system. The company has introduced a new "Windows Update orchestration platform" that could soon allow all apps, regardless of their origin or function, to receive updates directly through Windows Update, much like how updates work on iPhones or Android devices.

Announced by Microsoft product manager Angie Chen in a post on the company’s IT Pro blog, the new platform is now entering a private preview phase. Developers are invited to join this early stage to begin adapting their software for the future of unified updates. While the blog post is largely targeted at IT administrators and enterprise environments, the broader implications are clear: Microsoft wants this to benefit all users, including everyday consumers.

Currently, Windows Update is primarily responsible for delivering operating system updates, select driver updates, and a few third-party management tools. Most apps still rely on their own update mechanisms, with some prompting users manually, while others run in the background. The new orchestration platform aims to change that by centralising all updates through one unified system.

The benefits include scheduled updates based on user activity, battery status, and sustainability considerations, along with integrated notifications, unified update history, and automatic improvements as the platform evolves.

This approach mirrors the mobile experience, where users receive operating system and app updates through a single, central hub. For Windows users, this could eliminate the need for each app to run its own background update service, improving both security and system performance.

Of course, challenges remain. Microsoft has attempted similar efforts before, notably with the Microsoft Store and Windows Package Manager, both of which have seen limited mainstream adoption outside of power users. The company is also accounting for cases where apps require a system reboot post-update.

Still, the ambition is clear: to make Windows Update a one-stop shop for keeping every part of your system up to date. Whether this becomes a standard for all developers or remains primarily an enterprise-focused feature remains to be seen, but if successful, it could radically simplify how Windows users manage their software.