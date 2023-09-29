The future of smart glasses: Intel’s Sachin Katti on how it can revolutionise workforce productivity

Intel back in 2018 may have decided to shut down and cease development on their Vaunt smart glasses, but the lore of smart glasses has only grown since then with tech becoming smarter and more exciting by the day. In a conversation at the Intel Innovation 2023 in California with Sachin Katti, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intel's Network and Edge Group, the future of smart glasses emerged as a pivotal topic of discussion.

These unassuming yet powerful devices hold the potential to transform the workforce across various sectors, particularly in manufacturing and logistics. “Glasses are the next big thing, especially for workers and for productivity enhancements,” Katti said. He talked about the potential impact of smart glasses and examined the challenges that lie ahead in making them more affordable and long-lasting.



Enhancing Workforce Productivity: The Promise of Smart Glasses



Smart glasses usually combine augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to offer a hands-free and interactive computing experience. With a built-in display and camera, smart glasses enable workers to access vital information, visualise data, and communicate seamlessly, all while keeping their hands free for tasks at hand.



One of the sectors poised to benefit significantly from smart glasses is manufacturing, according to Katti. In this industry, precision and efficiency are paramount. Smart glasses can provide workers with real-time instructions, digital blueprints, and quality control data, allowing them to perform tasks with unmatched accuracy. Whether assembling intricate components or conducting quality inspections, workers equipped with smart glasses can streamline their operations, resulting in higher productivity and reduced errors.



In the logistics sector, smart glasses offer a game-changing advantage. Warehouse operatives, for instance, can receive instant navigation assistance, helping them locate items quickly and optimise inventory management. Delivery drivers can access routes and delivery information without taking their eyes off the road, improving safety and efficiency. “The potential for smart glasses to revolutionise these roles is undeniable,” Katti said.



Affordability: A Key Barrier to Adoption



While the promise of smart glasses is clear, their widespread adoption faces certain challenges, with affordability being a primary concern. High production costs have traditionally made smart glasses inaccessible to many businesses, especially smaller enterprises. Katti acknowledges this hurdle, emphasising the need to make smart glasses "light enough" on the pocket for broader adoption.



To address the affordability challenge, industry leaders like Intel are actively working on developing cost-effective solutions. Mass production, economies of scale, and advancements in technology are expected to drive down prices over time, making smart glasses a viable option for a more extensive range of businesses.



Longevity: Prolonging the Lifespan of Smart Glasses



Another critical aspect of smart glasses' adoption is ensuring their durability and longevity. In sectors like manufacturing and logistics, workers often operate in demanding environments where wear and tear are inevitable. Smart glasses must withstand harsh conditions, impacts, and exposure to dust and moisture.



“The challenge is not the software; it's just can I make it light enough and the battery last long enough,” Katti said.

