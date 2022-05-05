The Nothing Phone (1) is launching soon and here’s what it might offer

Nothing is now getting ready to launch a smartphone, after their earbuds. As teased by the company and founder Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone (1) is coming this summer, so we just probably need to wait a little more.

The company has not revealed too much about the device yet (we just know it is going to be available on Flipkart), it has rolled out the Nothing launcher which can be installed on certain smartphones. That gave us a little look at what the user interface (UI) of the Nothing Phone (1) is going to look like, but that’s pretty much it. Going by the unique, transparent design on the Nothing Ear (1), most people are expecting that the company might take the same route for the Nothing Phone (1) and give us a cool, see-through design, at least on the back.

However, thanks to a tipster, we do have some more information about the Nothing Phone (1). Consider the next bit as a vague template to go by when it comes to specs and the potential price, any of these details might change when the phone officially launches.

As per the leaked information, the Nothing Phone (1) should be a mid-range device and not a “flagship contender”. Later iterations of the Nothing Phone might aspire to take on the flagships, but for now, that doesn’t seem to be the plan.

The leak suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has been tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which may or may not be expandable.

Nothing Phone 1 Specs



6.43" FHD+ 90hz Amoled Display HDR10+

Snapdragon 778G

32MP Front | 50+8+2MP Rear Camera

4500mAh Battery

Wireless Charging

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

Android 12

The Nothing Phone (1) might come with three cameras on the back including a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera array is a tried and tested one that we’ve seen on a bunch of other smartphones. On the front, the Nothing Phone (1) should have a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is being tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery and according to the tipster, it is expected to support wireless charging. We’ve already seen the Nothing launcher and its customisations, and the device is going to run the NothingOS platform based on Android 12.

If these details are anything to go by, the Nothing Phone (1) should be priced between Rs 22,000 to Rs 28,000 in India. Fortunately, we just have a little wait ahead of us before the official details are out.

