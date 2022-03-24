Nothing Phone (1) India launch will happen between July – August alongside global release

Nothing Phone (1) has been officially confirmed by the founder, Carl Pei. The company said that its first smartphone will go official this summer without revealing the launch month/date. In an exclusive interview with India Today Tech, Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch in India between July and August, alongside the global market.

"India is an important market for Nothing and just like the ear (1), the India and global launch of the Nothing Phone (1) will happen simultaneously on the same day. The launch will take place between July and August," Sharma revealed.

Fresh details revealed

Revealing more details, Sharma said that the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) will not be a smartphone for everyone. The device will primarily target consumers who are tech-enthusiasts or design-conscious.

As per Sharma, the first Nothing phone will break the monotony in terms of design. "Remove the brand logo, and most phones in the market will look the same with similar design and camera placement. That's what the Nothing Phone (1) will change," Sharma claimed.

While the company hasn't revealed the design of the Nothing Phone yet, it is likely to use a transparent design language as the ear (1).

The company is also emphasising a lot on the software and user experience. As already confirmed, the Nothing Phone (1) will run on Android OS with Nothing OS custom skip on top.

Sharma confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will not involve ads or any kind of monetization activity. "Nothing Phone (1) will offer the best of Android with very minimal iteration into it," Sharma said. The company said it is working closely with Google to bring a lag or hang-free experience to consumers.

What about the price?

The Nothing Phone (1) is not going to be for the price-conscious market. The primary aim for the company is to offer "advanced technologies such as powerful performance, iconic design, pure Android experience, and more". "Our focus is to bring the best tech possible and think about the pricing at the end," Sharma said.

Pei has already confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) will compete with Apple, so we can expect the pricing also to be at par with iPhones. "We're building the most compelling alternative to Apple. If you want products that connect and work seamlessly together, the only choice is Apple. The MacBook, the iPhone, the AirPods, work together with the way you want. But as soon as you leave that ecosystem for a Windows PC or an Android phone, it breaks down," Pei said at the event on Wednesday.