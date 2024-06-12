These Apple iPads, Watches and Macs will not be receiving the latest update

Apple unveiled the next iterations of its operating systems – iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia – but not all devices made the cut. While iPhones will be covered separately, here's a look at which iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs will receive the latest updates.

iPadOS 18

Several iPad models are losing support with the latest iPadOS update:

iPad: Only 7th generation (2019) and newer models will receive iPadOS 18. The 6th generation (2018) iPad is discontinued.

12.9-inch iPad Pro: The 3rd generation (2018) model is the oldest to receive the update, with the 2nd generation (2017) being dropped.

10.5-inch iPad Pro: This model is entirely discontinued, with no support for iPadOS 18.

11-inch iPad Pro: The 1st generation (2018) model remains the oldest supported.

watchOS 11

Apple Watch Series 4 and 5, along with the original Apple Watch SE (2020), will not receive watchOS 11. The oldest supported models are now the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE (2022).

macOS Sequoia

Most Intel-powered Macs will transition to macOS Sequoia, with one notable exception: MacBook Air models from 2018 and 2019 are discontinued. Only the 2020 Intel MacBook Air and newer models will receive the update.

Apple Intelligence

Apple's latest AI technology will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro models, iPads, and Macs equipped with the M1 chip or later. This means that many devices receiving iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will not have access to Apple Intelligence features.