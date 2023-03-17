Meta layoffs: Facebook fires woman weeks before birth of her first child

Meta layoffs were announced earlier this week. The company laid off 10,000 employees in the second round of layoffs. Marisa DiLorenzo, a former recruiter at Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, shared her experience after being laid off this week. DiLorenzo was one of the 10,000 employees who lost their jobs as part of Meta’s second round of mass layoffs this year. The timing of the layoffs couldn't have been worse for DiLorenzo as she is just weeks away from the birth of her first child.

In a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, DiLorenzo said she was grateful for the opportunity to work at Meta for five years. At the same time, she also acknowledged that the "ending sucks". She claimed that she got to learn and grow alongside some of the "best and brightest" in the industry. She also expressed her sadness for seeing many of her talented friends, colleagues, and mentors being impacted by the layoffs.

DiLorenzo said she is weeks away from welcoming her first child and that she is looking forward to enjoying the end of her pregnancy and the beginning of motherhood with her husband and their new family member.

The Meta layoffs encompassed a wide range of employees but both rounds of job cuts have impacted numerous women who were on maternity leave. Sara Schneider, who was part of the Talent Acquisition and recruiting team, revealed that her maternity leave was cut short due to the layoffs, after spending three years at the company. Andi Allen, a senior technical recruiter at Meta, was also laid off during the second round of layoffs. She was also let go during her maternity leave.

Meta's 'Year of Efficiency'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that 2023 is Meta’s “year of efficiency” and that the company is restructuring its operations to focus on its core social media platforms and its long-term vision of building the metaverse. The company has faced increased scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers, and users over its handling of misinformation, privacy, and content moderation issues.