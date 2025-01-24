Threads introduces post scheduling and new markup features

Instagram’s Threads has announced significant feature upgrades, including the ability to schedule posts and a new markup tool for reshared content. The updates were revealed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Thursday, signalling the platform’s continued evolution as it competes with other social media apps.

Users can now schedule posts directly within Threads, a feature that was tested last month and is now available to all. To schedule a post, users can create a new thread, tap the three-dot menu in the top-left corner, and select “Schedule.”

Posts can be scheduled up to 75 days in advance, providing users with greater flexibility for planning their content. Scheduled posts can be managed through the drafts folder, where users can view, edit, or delete them. However, the platform has noted that scheduled replies are not supported at this time.

Mosseri also introduced a new “markup” feature, allowing users to annotate reshared posts. This tool enables users to draw, highlight, or add arrows to existing posts, adding a layer of customisation to their resharing activity.

“This feature is rolling out in a few countries with plans to expand to more regions soon,” Mosseri said.

Threads is also undergoing broader changes in its content and moderation strategies. The platform will replace its fact-checking system with Meta’s Community Notes, a feature aimed at providing context to posts through user contributions.

In addition, Threads will begin incorporating political content into its recommendation algorithm, a shift that reflects Meta’s strategy to broaden the platform’s appeal and content diversity.

With these updates, Threads continues to position itself as a versatile platform for content creators and everyday users alike. The post-scheduling feature addresses a key demand from users, while the markup tool adds a creative dimension to sharing.