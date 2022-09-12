Netflix, Ubisoft announce plans to create three exclusive mobile games for subscribers; check details

The US-based streaming company Netflix and video game creator Ubisoft have announced plans to create three mobile games from next year onwards at the Ubisoft Forward digital event. These games will expand on popular games Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed universes and will be available for Netflix members exclusively on mobile without ads or in-app purchases, as per an official release.

The new Valiant Hearts game will be a sequel to the Valiant Hearts: The Great War and will be available on Netflix from January 2023. The new Valiant Hearts game will be directed by the original team and shall feature a new story.

A new version of the popular action role-playing game, The Mighty Quest will come on Netflix in 2023 after the critically acclaimed mobile game version, The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. The game is inspired by the roguelike genre suitable for a hack-and-slash combat game in replayable format.

Besides this, Netflix and Ubisoft will also offer the Assassin's Creed universe on the platform apart from the previously announced live-action series. A new Assassin’s Creed game – Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade was also revealed.

Vice President of Games at Netflix, Mike Verdu said, “This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalogue of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

Ubisoft Chief Mobile Officer Jean-Michel Detoc noted, “I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile.”

Also read: Cheaper Netflix plans with ads launching soon: List of Netflix plans in India, prices, and benefits