TikTok removed over 3.7 crore videos in India till June for content violation

Chinese app TikTok removed over 3.7 crore videos for content violation in the first six months of 2020, according to the company's latest transparency report. Globally, TikTok removed 10,45,43,719 videos from its platform in the same duration.

TikTok said the volume of legal requests saw a surge with the growth of user base and the content during the same period.

Owned by ByteDance, the company said it received 1,768 requests for user information from 42 countries/markets. It also received 121 requests from government agencies to restrict or remove content from 15 countries/markets.

The Chinese app took down 10,625 copyrighted content globally between January and June 2020.

In its latest transparency report, TikTok said it had introduced fact-checking programmes in India and several other markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US.

The release of the transparency report comes at a time when TikTok is no longer available for access in the Indian market. India is TikTok's biggest foreign market, with an estimated 120 million users. TikTok was banned in India in late June. The app was removed along with 58 other apps that had Chinese links.

In the US, Oracle and Walmart have come together to save TikTok from the ban, forming a new company called TikTok Global which will be headquartered in the US.

Also read: Beijing unlikely to okay 'unfair' TikTok-Oracle deal: Global Times

Also read: TikTok to be ByteDance's subsidiary in deal with Trump administration