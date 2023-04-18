Tim Cook Exclusive: 'India is at a tipping point', says Apple CEO from BKC store

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed his opinion about the latest buzzword in the world of technology: AI. In an exclusive interaction with Business Today's Aayush Ailawadi Cook revealed that he is 'very bullish on Artificial Intelligence'.

During the interaction, Tim Cook said, "I am very bullish on AI. In fact, it is at the root of so many of our products today. Like the Apple Watch, if you run an ECG you're using artificial intelligence and machine learning. If you fall and the Watch calls your contact, it's using AI. We use AI across all of our products. I think it is a very profound technology."

Tim Cook is in India for the inauguration of the Apple BKC store in Mumbai which is the company's first retail store in the country. Cook is also expected to visit Delhi for the opening of the second store on April 20 at 10 AM.

The opening of two Apple stores in India symbolizes Apple's renewed push in India and Cook believes that the country is at a tipping point. He said, "India is at a tipping point. And it feels so great to be here. You can just feel the vibrancy, the dynamism, the feeling that anything here is possible. And it's so great to be a part of it. I am so great to be back."

During the interaction, Cook said, "India has its own journey and its own culture. And you really have to understand the local culture to do well in a country. We're trying to bring our best to India. We brought the online store a few years ago. Now, we brought the retail store and we will expand the retail presence on Thursday with a store in Delhi."

He went on to emphasize the unique talent pool of India. He said, "We have an extraordinary developer community here. We have musicians. It's great to interface with the artist and the creators here. So there's a huge Apple community in India."

