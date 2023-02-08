Tinder releases new safety features including a new Incognito Mode

Tinder, the popular dating and social networking app, recently announced the release of several safety features, including a new Incognito Mode. This version is designed to help users stay safe while using the app and meet new people without their profile being visible to other users.

Tinder’s Incognito Mode is designed to make sure that users can meet people without being discovered by other users. This mode will hide the user’s profile from any user who hasn’t been swiped right. In addition to this, users can also control who can see their profile, by setting the visibility to either “public” or “private”. This will give users the ability to keep their profiles hidden.

“Incognito Mode is a new way of being able to control your experience. You’ve always been able to hide your profile on Tinder, but we wanted to create a feature that lets people hide their profile, but still be able to see everybody else and only get shown to the people they like,” Rory Kozoll, Tinder’s SVP of Product and Integrity, told TechCrunch.

To ensure that users are kept safe while using the app, Tinder has also implemented additional safety measures. These include a new moderation system that will help to flag any inappropriate or offensive content, as well as improved algorithms that will better detect and flag any fake or malicious accounts. Long press reporting has been introduced which lets people tap and hold offensive messages, launching the reporting flow directly in the chat experience.

In addition to these safety features, Tinder has also announced the release of a new feature called “Safe Mode”. This mode will allow users to block anyone that they do not want to talk to, as well as report any suspicious activity. This will help to further ensure that users are kept safe while using the app.

The release of these safety features is a great step forward for the dating app, and it is clear that they are committed to keeping its users safe.

All about the dating app

Tinder was founded in 2012 and is currently part of the Match Group. It operates on a freemium business model, meaning basic features are free but advanced features require a paid subscription.

Tinder works by users creating a profile with photos and a brief bio, and then swiping right on other users' profiles they are interested in. If two users both swipe right, it's a "match" and they can message each other within the app. Users can also pay to subscribe to Tinder Plus, Gold or Platinum, which offer additional features such as the ability to "undo" a swipe or see who has liked your profile.

