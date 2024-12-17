scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Top Malayalam films and series of 2024 that you need to watch: See list

Feedback

Top Malayalam films and series of 2024 that you need to watch: See list

Here's a curated list of top Malayalam films and series of the year available on Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Manjummel Boys Manjummel Boys

The Malayalam entertainment industry soared in 2024, delivering a blend of gripping thrillers, heartwarming dramas, and experimental narratives. Malayalam cinema, renowned for its innovative storytelling and stellar performances, once again set a benchmark for filmmaking, especially across OTT platforms. Shivangi Sharma, Chief Entertainment Officer of Excitel, curated a list of the top five Malayalam films and series of the year available on Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar.

1. Bougainvillea (SonyLIV)
Director: Amal Neerad

Amal Neerad’s slow-burn thriller, Bougainvillea, hooks viewers with its compelling plot and symbolic storytelling. The film explores the life of a doctor (Kunchacko Boban) and his wife, Reethu (Jyothirmayi), whose serene existence is upended by a cop (Fahadh Faasil) investigating a missing girl’s case. The twist? Reethu was last seen near the girl’s hostel but suffers from amnesia. A stunning climax makes this one a must-watch.

2. Manjummel Boys (Disney+ Hotstar)
Director: Chidambaran S. Poduval

Blending friendship drama with a survival thriller, Manjummel Boys follows 11 young boys on a trip that takes a terrifying turn when one of them falls into the perilous Guna Caves. As the rescue mission unfolds, the narrative dives deep into the characters’ fears and friendships, delivering a story as poignant as it is thrilling.

3. Bramayugam (SonyLIV)
Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Set in the 17th century, Bramayugam merges folk horror with social commentary. The plot revolves around a wandering singer (Arjun Ashokan) who finds himself trapped in a mansion owned by a mysterious man (Mammootty) and his cook (Siddharth Bharathan). Mammootty’s haunting performance elevates this gripping tale of trust and terror.

4. 1000 Babies (Disney+ Hotstar)
Director: Najeem Koya

This psychological thriller intertwines two timelines. In 2010, a retired nurse (Neena Gupta) reveals a dark secret to her son (Sanju Sivaram), triggering a cascade of disturbing events. Meanwhile, in 2022, a no-nonsense cop (Rahman) investigates an actor’s mysterious death. How these narratives connect is the core of this chilling series.

5. Poacher (Amazon Prime)
Director: Richie Mehta

Inspired by true events, Poacher is an investigative drama spotlighting the illegal ivory trade in India. From the forests of Kerala to Delhi’s alleys, the series follows a forest watcher’s confession, unravelling a clash between man and nature. With a poignant question about humanity’s relationship with the natural world, Richie Mehta crafts a powerful narrative that lingers long after the credits roll.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 17, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement