Top Malayalam films and series of 2024 that you need to watch: See list

The Malayalam entertainment industry soared in 2024, delivering a blend of gripping thrillers, heartwarming dramas, and experimental narratives. Malayalam cinema, renowned for its innovative storytelling and stellar performances, once again set a benchmark for filmmaking, especially across OTT platforms. Shivangi Sharma, Chief Entertainment Officer of Excitel, curated a list of the top five Malayalam films and series of the year available on Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar.

1. Bougainvillea (SonyLIV)

Director: Amal Neerad

Amal Neerad’s slow-burn thriller, Bougainvillea, hooks viewers with its compelling plot and symbolic storytelling. The film explores the life of a doctor (Kunchacko Boban) and his wife, Reethu (Jyothirmayi), whose serene existence is upended by a cop (Fahadh Faasil) investigating a missing girl’s case. The twist? Reethu was last seen near the girl’s hostel but suffers from amnesia. A stunning climax makes this one a must-watch.

2. Manjummel Boys (Disney+ Hotstar)

Director: Chidambaran S. Poduval

Blending friendship drama with a survival thriller, Manjummel Boys follows 11 young boys on a trip that takes a terrifying turn when one of them falls into the perilous Guna Caves. As the rescue mission unfolds, the narrative dives deep into the characters’ fears and friendships, delivering a story as poignant as it is thrilling.

3. Bramayugam (SonyLIV)

Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Set in the 17th century, Bramayugam merges folk horror with social commentary. The plot revolves around a wandering singer (Arjun Ashokan) who finds himself trapped in a mansion owned by a mysterious man (Mammootty) and his cook (Siddharth Bharathan). Mammootty’s haunting performance elevates this gripping tale of trust and terror.

4. 1000 Babies (Disney+ Hotstar)

Director: Najeem Koya

This psychological thriller intertwines two timelines. In 2010, a retired nurse (Neena Gupta) reveals a dark secret to her son (Sanju Sivaram), triggering a cascade of disturbing events. Meanwhile, in 2022, a no-nonsense cop (Rahman) investigates an actor’s mysterious death. How these narratives connect is the core of this chilling series.

5. Poacher (Amazon Prime)

Director: Richie Mehta

Inspired by true events, Poacher is an investigative drama spotlighting the illegal ivory trade in India. From the forests of Kerala to Delhi’s alleys, the series follows a forest watcher’s confession, unravelling a clash between man and nature. With a poignant question about humanity’s relationship with the natural world, Richie Mehta crafts a powerful narrative that lingers long after the credits roll.