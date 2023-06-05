scorecardresearch
Business Today
Top NBCUniversal executive set to join Twitter to focus on business operations

Top NBCUniversal executive set to join Twitter to focus on business operations

Linda Yaccarino, the incoming Chief Executive of Twitter, welcomed Benarroch to the company via a tweet

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch is set to join Twitter on Monday, taking up a role that will focus on business operations. Benarroch expressed his excitement about collaborating with Twitter's team to "build Twitter 2.0 together" in an email, according to a Reuters report.

Linda Yaccarino, the incoming Chief Executive of Twitter, welcomed Benarroch to the company via a tweet. She referred to him as "@benarroch_joe" and extended her greetings by saying, "Welcome to the flock, from one bird to the next." However, Yaccarino did not explicitly mention the specific position that Benarroch will assume within Twitter.

During his tenure at Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, Benarroch was responsible for overseeing communication strategy within the Advertising and Partnerships division. He reported to Yaccarino, who held the position of advertising chief before her transition to Twitter.

Benarroch's appointment follows a series of departures by other executives, which further adds to the challenges faced by Yaccarino. On Thursday, Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, announced her resignation from the company. Additionally, A.J. Brown, the head of brand safety and ad quality, has also decided to leave Twitter, as reported by Reuters on Friday.

Published on: Jun 05, 2023, 7:53 AM IST
