TRAI fines Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone Idea for not being able to control spam: Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has imposed fines on major telecom operators for failing to curb spam calls and messages, according to a report by The Economic Times. The penalties affect companies such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL, and several smaller operators under the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR).

In the latest round, TRAI has levied fines totaling ₹12 crore. Adding previous fines, the total amount owed by telecom companies stands at ₹141 crore. However, the companies have not settled these dues. TRAI has requested the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to recover the money by invoking the companies' bank guarantees, but a decision from DoT is pending.

TCCCPR, established in 2010, aims to protect consumers from spam calls and messages. Key features include options for customers to block promotional content, mandatory registration for telemarketers, time restrictions on promotional communications, and penalties for violators.

Telecom operators contend that the spam issue primarily arises from businesses and telemarketers, not from the operators themselves. They argue that it is unjust to penalise them as they are merely intermediaries. The operators also point out their substantial investments in spam reduction, despite some entities evading regulations.

Telecom companies have urged TRAI to extend spam regulations to over-the-top (OTT) platforms like WhatsApp, as well as banks and other businesses. They assert that these platforms are significant contributors to spam traffic and require regulation.

TRAI is in the process of revising and enhancing the TCCCPR to more effectively combat spam. During a recent meeting, telecom operators emphasised that spam cannot be eradicated unless all participants in the ecosystem, including OTT platforms and businesses, are held accountable.