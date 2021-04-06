Transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iOS; here's how

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon allow its users to transfer chats between Android and iOS devices, a feature which has been awaited for so long.

In other words, WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer chats if they switch from an Android smartphone to iPhone, or vice-versa.

As per the latest report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the messaging platform will roll out the chat history migration feature in a future update. It will enable its billions of users to migrate chat history on different devices.

Currently, when you switch from iOS to Android or vice-versa, WhatsApp transfers your account information -- profile picture, name, individual chats, group chats, and settings -- but it doesn't migrate your chat history.

"Finally you will be able to transfer your chats between different platforms natively! It's under development and it will likely be released when multi device is out," WABetaInfo tweeted.

The exact date of release of this feature is unknown but there is a possibility of it arriving along with multiple device features.

"The development of the feature takes a long time because it will totally change your experience on WhatsApp, and a lot of things have been rewritten in order to be compatible with multi-devices," said the report.

