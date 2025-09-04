Truecaller adds AI-powered insights to caller ID to detect scams, spams in real time

Truecaller has announced the rollout of new AI-driven features that go beyond traditional caller identification, aiming to provide users with greater clarity on incoming calls.

The platform will now offer deeper contextual insights by using artificial intelligence to analyse calls in real time. Instead of only displaying a caller’s name, the service will deliver additional information such as potential fraud alerts, likely spam indicators, and relevant business categories.

The AI models also generate summaries of user comments, allowing individuals to quickly understand feedback about a particular number before deciding to answer. According to Truecaller, these insights are dynamically produced by AI rather than through manual labelling or business registration, although the company continues to offer a Verified Business badge for official brand identities.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO of Truecaller, said: “People hesitate to answer unknown calls because they lack context and in today’s world, context is everything. Truecaller was built to solve this: not just to identify who’s calling, but to help you understand why. Is it someone from your network, a delivery, a business or a scam? Our AI uses real-time data and contextual signals to give you clarity the moment your phone rings, turning uncertainty into informed choice. Knowing ‘who’ is calling is only part of the story.”

Unlike traditional caller ID systems provided by telecom operators, which typically show only names or basic spam tags, Truecaller’s AI engine processes billions of signals from calls, messages, and user feedback globally each day. The system continuously adapts to user behaviour, communication trends, and evolving fraud patterns.

Some of the new capabilities include:

Detecting if a number is linked to fraud or scams.

Indicating whether a call is likely from a business or potentially important.

Categorising businesses such as Delivery, Customer Support, or Insurance.

Highlighting suspicious behaviour even before widespread community reporting.

Offering AI-generated summaries of user comments in real time.

Truecaller said these updates are designed to enhance trust and safety while making caller identification more relevant and dynamic for users worldwide.