Trump Mobile delays shipment of gold-coloured smartphone, yet to find manufacturer: Report

As per a report by the Financial Times, Trump Mobile has pushed back the scheduled end-of-year delivery of its gold-coloured smartphone.

According to the report, the company, which is a licensing venture of Donald Trump’s family business, launched its US mobile service and the $499 "T1" handset in June. This initiative represents an effort by the president’s children to generate revenue from the family name.

Customer service representatives stated that the recent US government shutdown has interfered with shipping logistics. The team warned of a "strong possibility" that the gold-coloured devices would not be dispatched within the month of December.

The report further notes that Trump Mobile had promised a gold-coloured version of the handset, though the specific manufacturer remains unidentified, given the limited domestic production of smartphones in the United States. The US market is currently dominated by Apple and Samsung, with devices primarily manufactured in China, South Korea, India, and Vietnam.

The United States has almost no domestic smartphone production, which might be a reason why Trump Mobile has yet to find a manufacturer to make their handsets, which were promised to customers in their gold coloured variant.

Trump Mobile has already rolled out a network priced at $47.45 (approximately Rs 4269) per month. Its website says that customers can reserve the phone for a $100 pre-booking fee, with the expectation of delivery within the current year.

