TVS Motor Company extends support to flood-affected regions in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has pledged extensive service aid for its clientele amidst the recent flood havoc in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. The company's initiative encompasses a range of assistance measures aimed at facilitating repairs and alleviating the distress faced by vehicle owners affected by the floods.

Running from December 8th to December 18th, 2023, the support package includes prioritised repairs, complimentary labour for flood-related repairs not covered by insurance, and towing services to the nearest TVS Motor Authorised Service Centre for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles.

K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, expressed deep concern over the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, highlighting the devastating impact on affected families. “Among the most important things that get compromised in the wake of natural disasters is mobility. We are therefore making additional provisions to prioritise repair and maintenance of vehicles affected by flooding," remarked Radhakrishnan. He added, “Hopefully, this will be one less thing for people to think about, as they cope with this crisis.”

The service camps set up at TVS Authorised Service Centres will conduct thorough vehicle check-ups to identify flood-related damages and assess the need for immediate repairs.

To prevent engine damage, TVS Motor Company urges customers not to attempt restarting flood-affected vehicles. Moreover, the company plans to utilise various communication channels, including bulk SMS campaigns, to disseminate information on personal and vehicle safety as part of this programme.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are gradually edging towards normalcy following the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. However, the struggle persists in the worst-hit areas of Chennai, where stagnant waters and persistent power outages continue to challenge residents.

Despite concerted efforts by multiple state and central agencies engaging in relief and rescue operations in submerged suburbs like Tambaram and Velachery, the situation remains dire. Tragically, three more fatalities were discovered under the debris of a collapsed private building in Chennai on Tuesday, elevating the death toll to at least 20.

While heavy rains lashed certain areas of Tamil Nadu such as Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Sivaganga on Wednesday, officials reported no further damages. The cyclone has considerably weakened, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General, Mrityunjay Mohapatra, affirming that Michaung, after making landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday at 2 pm, had diminished into a deep depression by midnight.